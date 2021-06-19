In pictures: The evolution of Maidenhead Waterways

Maidenhead's waterways have undergone a striking transformation in recent years. Look back in pictures over the most dramatic restorations.

In 2015, York Stream was neglected, overgrown shallow and dried out in places.

Improvements were made to York Stream as part of property developer Countryside’s Watermark development.

Today, walking alongside York Stream is a popular route into town.

Moor Cut used to dry out completely every couple of years.

A dam was installed at the top of York Stream six years ago, diverting water flow to Moor Cut.

Moor Cut today is full of water and wildlife.

The waterside quarter in the town centre was a dry construction site four years ago.

Developers Shanly Homes rerouted the waterway through a 1m diameter black pipe while building Chapel Arches phase 3.

The waterways were joined up again in March this year, creating a continuous corridor for fish and small watercraft.

Last year, the waterside quarter in the centre of town was covered in duckweed.

Volunteers with the Friends of Maidenhead Waterways cleared it out.

The waterside quarter and Chapel Arches today.

The two halves of the waterways meet at the weir basin of Green Lane Weir, constructed in 2019.

Green Lane Weir was officially opened in March last year, attended by Theresa May MP.

Today:

Maidenhead's wildlife making good use of Green Lane weir. #maidenheadwaterways pic.twitter.com/FQYKuo8a5S — Adrian Williams (@AdrianW_BM) June 12, 2021

The flow notch from the weir crest flows into Bray Cut, raising the water level.

In the future, the plan is to clear Bray Cut to make it passable for small boats.