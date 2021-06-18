SITE INDEX

    • Five-year-old pooch Bouton wins Top Pet 2021

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    A celebrity canine has been victorious in the Advertiser’s search for our Top Pet 2021.

    Five-year-old Cavachon, Bouton (‘button’ in French), was voted by readers as the most popular pet for in this year’s competition.

    Bouton loves meeting other people, and enjoys his time exploring the beautiful walks round Maidenhead and stopping for regular socially distanced coffee breaks.

    Owner Julienne Zammit said that she ‘over the moon’ to hear that Bouton had won, who himself was reportedly very pleased upon hearing that he had won top prize.

    “He’s a little bit of a celebrity in his own right,” said Julienne.

    “A lot of people seem to know him, even if I don’t know them, and come to say hello or ask to take his picture.

    “He’s very social, he loves people especially kids and older people, he loves meeting other dogs, he’s boisterous.

    “He’s a cheeky chap, but he’s very, very well-behaved.”

    Bouton’s prize will be a photoshoot with the Advertiser.

    Maidenhead

