Affordable housing concerns raised as 87 apartments approved on The Landing site

Maidenhead's regeneration took another step forward this week as plans for part of The Landing development site were given the green light by councillors.

The Landing is a major scheme in the centre of town which will see hundreds of new homes, office space, retail units and public realm on the triangle of the Broadway, Queen Street and King Street.

A hybrid planning application for the entire site was approved in 2018, with councillors going against planning officer recommendations to give the go ahead to the controversial plans back then.

At another planning meeting yesterday (Wednesday) night at Maidenhead's Holiday Inn, councillors voted on a series of reserved matters, which were not decided on at the meeting three years ago, concerning a structure known as 'Building E'.

The applicant - Ryger Maidenhead Ltd - wanted permission to build 87 apartments, 10 storeys in height, as well as commercial floor space on the ground level and public realm around the building. No affordable housing is proposed.

The car parking relating to Building E is to be provided within a podium car park (which has received detailed planning permission).

'Building E' will eventually, when built, stand where the existing temporary car park is located adjacent to the development site. Last month, it was decided that this car park would remain in place until 2024.

This leaves just one more aspect of the development yet to be decided - 'Building F' - which will be located next to block E along Queen Street.

Representing the applicant, Damien Sharkey (pictured below) said that securing planning consent for block E was 'particularly important', as it was the last residential aspect awaiting approval for the whole development site.

"We have all funding in place to deliver all residential aspects of the scheme, which is due to start in late August this year," Mr Sharkey told councillors at yesterday's meeting.

"I would like to emphasise Ryger Maidenhead's commitment to deliver this prestigious development at the very heart of Maidenhead town centre."

Councillors were largely in favour of the reserved matters application, despite Councillor Neil Knowles (OWRA, Old Windsor) claiming that the colours of the proposed buildings made him 'shiver a little bit'.

But he praised the application for improvements made and for it having 'more meat on the bones'.

Liberal Democrat councillor Josh Reynolds (Furze Platt) hit out at the developers' lack of affordable housing provision, and questioned whether this type of accommodation is what people in Maidenhead want.

"This [reserved matters] application itself was submitted on October 23, 2019, which is very conveniently just one day before [the] council had made it clear that we would have to reassess the viability of this scheme and look at them potentially providing affordable housing," Cllr Reynolds said.

"So let's be honest; this was in my opinion submitted the day before the deadline to get out of giving any affordable housing."

Cllr Reynolds also accused his predecessors of making a 'poor decision' when going against officer recommendations to approve the overall hybrid plans in 2018, recycling an infamous quote from that meeting which suggested that the development could turn out to become 'the slums of the future'.

He added: "People don't necessarily want this kind of thing; they want houses where they can work with rooms of adequate light, with actual balconies rather than internal balconies which is a set of double doors.

"And local residents in Maidenhead want affordable housing, they need affordable housing. I would imagine quite a lot of these flats are going to be half a million pounds or more judging by current market rates, and that is not affordable for local people."

Cllr Reynold's comments were countered by Conservative councillors David Hilton (Ascot and Sunninghill) and David Cannon (Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury), with the latter calling it a 'rather wild speculation of estate agent prices'.

Cllr Hilton told the meeting that he felt plans for 'Building E' were in keeping with the rest of the proposed development.

"These people will be living very close to what will be the [Nicholson Quarter] and that is going to be a pretty vibrant place to live," he said.

"So those people who like an urban lifestyle, and there is lots of them out there, might choose to live in this particular place. It may not be your choice, but I am pretty certain it will be for others."

At the end of the meeting, councillors voted seven in favour and one against officer recommendations to approve the proposals, subject to a series of conditions.

Land ownership disputes surrounding The Landing development are set to go to public inquiry later this month as the Windsor and Maidenhead council battles to secure compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) against two building owners on the site.

CPOs are used by local authorities to purchase land that is not owned by them, so they can use it for purposes such as redevelopment.

The virtual hearing will start at 10am on Monday, June 28 via Microsoft Teams and is expected to last several days.

Developer HUB - the firm behind The Landing development - told the Advertiser earlier this month that it is 'firmly on track to start construction at The Landing site this summer', adding it is 'mobilising teams' to deliver the project.