Elderly pedestrian hospitalised following collision with car in Maidenhead

04:33PM, Wednesday 16 June 2021
Emergency services were called to Maidenhead town centre earlier today (Wednesday) following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
Crews from the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and Thames Valley Police attended the scene outside the Sports Direct store in the High Street at about 11.30am.
The pedestrian, an elderly male, was taken to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment.
A spokesman for SCAS said no further information is currently available on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police were called to the River Thames between Cookham and Bourne End yesterday at about 3pm, to reports that a teenage boy had entered the water but hadn’t been seen to leave.
A woman’s body has been recovered from the River Thames in Boulters Lock
Part of the A404 near Marlow will be closed for five weeks whilst Highways England carries out resurfacing works.