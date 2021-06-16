Elderly pedestrian hospitalised following collision with car in Maidenhead

Emergency services were called to Maidenhead town centre earlier today (Wednesday) following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Crews from the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and Thames Valley Police attended the scene outside the Sports Direct store in the High Street at about 11.30am.

The pedestrian, an elderly male, was taken to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for SCAS said no further information is currently available on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.