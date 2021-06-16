RSPCA search for man caught kicking dog in Maidenhead

The RSPCA is searching for man who was spotted kicking a dog in Alwyn Road, Maidenhead, near the footpath that leads onto Blenheim Road.

In footage shared with the animal welfare charity, the man kicks the dog causing yelps on two occasions.

The charity is looking to identify the man in the image in connection with the incident and have asked the public to help identify him.

RSPCA Inspector Sharon Chrisp said: "We’re understandably concerned and would like to identify the man in this image in connection with this incident.

"We're grateful to the member of the public who reported the incident to us, and hope others in the community can now support our investigations. If anyone has anything to share with us, they can contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident number 00537532.”

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.

The Advertiser has asked the RSPCA if there is any additional information that could help the appeal such as the date and time of offence and the breed of dog.