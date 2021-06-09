Coronavirus Delta variant 'dominant' in Berkshire, council confirms

The Delta coronavirus variant is now ‘dominant’ in Berkshire.

Windsor and Maidenhead Council announced today that the COVID-19 strain, first detected in India, is now the most common mutation of the virus circulating in the county.

Councillor Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill), cabinet member for health, told the Advertiser and Express cases of the new variant have been detected in the borough but not on the scale of other areas of the country.

He added plans are in place to deploy surge testing in the area if required.

Cllr Carroll said: “We have the infrastructure, we have the plans, we have the operational ability to execute so if it’s needed we’re ready to do it.”

A total of 31 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Windsor and Maidenhead from Monday, May 31 to Sunday, June 6.

This was up from 23 the previous seven days, a rise of 34.7 per cent.

The latest NHS figures for hospitalisations in the region show five coronavirus patients were being cared for by the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust as of June 1.

❗The Delta variant is now dominant in Berkshire. COVID-19 cases are high in Bracknell F, Slough, Reading & Wokingham - the latter 2 have surge testing.

If you work in or visit these areas, free LFT tests are the best defence – even vaccinated you can pass it on.#RBWMtogether pic.twitter.com/lLAPtRs2Mq — RBWM (@RBWM) June 9, 2021

Cllr Carroll said the local authority is awaiting the Government’s announcement on Step 4 of lockdown but added the country should remain on the ‘right side of caution’.

He said: “The Prime Minister has rightly said it’s under daily review (June 21 restrictions) and it needs to be based on the emerging evidence around any of the variants of concern.

“Up until that point it’s just really important people do remain prudent and cautious by social distancing, washing hands, wearing masks.

“We need to be on the right side of caution here because of course we want our freedoms and liberties back and this pandemic continues to be challenging for many people.

“But we do need to make sure we are doing things appropriately and that’s why tracking the data and tracking the evidence is critical.”

He urged people to step forward and take their coronavirus vaccine if offered as that provided the true route to freedom.