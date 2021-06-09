UPDATE: Points failure at Maidenhead affecting trains between Reading and Slough

11:46AM, Wednesday 09 June 2021
Update 12:46pm:
The disruption has now ended.
✅CLEARED: Disruption caused by a points failure at #Maidenhead has now ended.— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) June 9, 2021
There is ongoing disruption to trains between Reading and Slough due to a points failure at Maidenhead, National Rail has announced.
The failure is affecting trains travelling between Reading and Slough, and they may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or cancelled.
National Rail added that trains towards London Paddington may be amended to not call at Twyford, Maidenhead, Taplow or Burnham.
If passengers need to travel to or from these stations, they are advised to travel via Slough and change for a train back towards Reading.
Disruption is expected to continue until approximately 12:30pm today (Wednesday).
For more details, click here.
Comments
Share your opinions on
comment
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police were called to the River Thames between Cookham and Bourne End yesterday at about 3pm, to reports that a teenage boy had entered the water but hadn’t been seen to leave.
A woman’s body has been recovered from the River Thames in Boulters Lock
Part of the A404 near Marlow will be closed for five weeks whilst Highways England carries out resurfacing works.