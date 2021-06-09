Maidenhead Poundland to close after lease ends

A pound store in Maidenhead town centre is due to close later this month due to the expiration of its lease.

Poundland, which is located at 106-108 High Street, will be closing on Wednesday, June 16.

The national chain, which sells a range of goods for £1, is a popular occupant in many UK towns and cities and said it was 'disappointed' to be closing its Maidenhead branch.

The firm said that it was shutting due to the expiration of its current lease in the high street. It added that it would be looking after its colleagues who are 'directly affected' by the decision.

The news comes following the closure of other leading national chains in Maidenhead, including Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Tesco Metro.

In April last year, plans put forward by developer Shanly Homes were approved to build a six-storey apartment block above Poundland, comprising of 14 flats.

At the time, it was reported that the two-storey commercial section of the building that fronts onto High Street would be retained.

But in a statement today (Wednesday) Poundland said that it would be closing its doors later this month, which is set to prompt rumours over the future of the soon-to-be vacant building.

"We're as disappointed as our colleagues and customers to be closing our store in High Street, Maidenhead, on June 16. Sadly, our lease has expired," Poundland said.

“Where we close a store, it goes without saying we always work hard to look after colleagues directly affected."

