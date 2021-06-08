Boundary review: Plans to remove Twyford and Sonning from Maidenhead constituency

02:13PM, Tuesday 08 June 2021
The village where Maidenhead MP Theresa May calls home could be moved to a new constituency as part of a shake-up of England’s electoral map.
The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) is currently reviewing all parliamentary constituencies in the country.
Its aim is to redraw some constituencies to ensure each area has a similar number of voters, between 69,724 and 77,062 people.
The number of constituencies in the South East could rise from 84 to 91 if plans are approved by Parliament in 2023.
Changes to the electoral map in Maidenhead include:
The changes to the Maidenhead constituency would leave the area with an electorate of 73,463, down from 76,668 at the 2019 General Election.
An eight-week consultation is now running where residents can have their say on the proposed changes.
Anyone wishing to respond should visit www.bcereviews.org.uk for further information.
A report on the final parliamentary boundary changes must be submitted to Parliament by July 1, 2023.
The next General Election is currently scheduled for May 2, 2024.
Comments
Share your opinions on
comment
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police were called to the River Thames between Cookham and Bourne End yesterday at about 3pm, to reports that a teenage boy had entered the water but hadn’t been seen to leave.
A woman’s body has been recovered from the River Thames in Boulters Lock
Police are searching for a teenage boy who got into difficulty in the River Thames and has not been seen since.