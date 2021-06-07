Crime round-up: Ford Focus stolen from outside house in Maidenhead

03:23PM, Monday 07 June 2021
The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. All information comes via Thames Valley alerts from Thames Valley Police.
Maidenhead central:
Saturday, June 5, 2.15 am. Shop in the High Street, A witness reported two men smashing a shop window and climbing inside. They swept a shelf of aftershaves into a bag, knocking others to the ground. They then exited as they got in running to a waiting car. The police attended immediately and carried out an area search, but no-one was located matching the descriptions given. Ref. No: 43210244165
Friday, June 4 at 4.30am, Belmont Crescent. Car passenger window smashed – loose change stolen from the centre console. Ref. No: 43210242442
Friday, June 4 – Saturday, June 5. Friday 8.30pm to Saturday 1pm, Stamford Road. Car index plates stolen. Ref. No: 43210244650
Friday, June 4 at midnight - 4pm Spencers Road. Black Ford Focus stolen from outside a house. A police car out on patrol followed a car which pulled away from them at speed. When the officer checked the index, it was the stolen car. The driver pulled over, ran away and hid, but was located and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. Ref. No: 43210243528
Monday, June 7 at 12.10pm King Street. Locked up bike stolen. A black and grey / red mountain bike. Ref. No: 43210247772
Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:
Saturday, June 5 at 2am, Bath Road, Knowl Hill. Someone has climbed over a fence into a rear garden causing damage. Ref. No: 43210244142
Monday, June 7 at 10am, Terry’s Lane, Cookham. Security reported a woman had forced entry to a site – caught on CCTV. Ref. No: 43210247461
Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt:
Sunday, June 6 at 9.45pm Camden Road.. A witness reported a transit van pulling up and stealing a small digger. Ref. No: 43210246855
Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park:
Sunday, May 30 – Saturday, June 5 in Bracken Road. Burglary. Entry via forced rear patio doors into a conservatory. A microwave and small chair stolen. Ref. No: 43210245015
No crime reported in Oldfield, Bray and Holyport, Riverside and Belmont.
