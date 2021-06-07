Shoppenhangers Road partially closed for emergency water works

09:42AM, Monday 07 June 2021
Part of Shoppenhangers Road has been closed this morning for emergency water works.
Windsor and Maidenhead Council said the road is currently shut between Larchfield Road and Maidenhead Golf Club so works can be carried out by South East Water.
The local authority said it is working with the water company to try and have the road reopened as soon as possible.
⚠️Shoppenhangers Road in Maidenhead is currently closed between Larchfield Road and Maidenhead Golf Club for emergency water works by South East Water. We are liaising with the company to have the road reopened as soon as safely possible. pic.twitter.com/LP5730NNnq— RBWM (@RBWM) June 7, 2021
Comments
Share your opinions on
comment
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police were called to the River Thames between Cookham and Bourne End yesterday at about 3pm, to reports that a teenage boy had entered the water but hadn’t been seen to leave.
A woman’s body has been recovered from the River Thames in Boulters Lock
Part of the A404 near Marlow will be closed for five weeks whilst Highways England carries out resurfacing works.