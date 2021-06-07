SITE INDEX

    • Shoppenhangers Road partially closed for emergency water works

    Road in Langley to close for five months for housing development

    Part of Shoppenhangers Road has been closed this morning for emergency water works.

    Windsor and Maidenhead Council said the road is currently shut between Larchfield Road and Maidenhead Golf Club so works can be carried out by South East Water.

    The local authority said it is working with the water company to try and have the road reopened as soon as possible.

    Maidenhead

    • JoeSoap

      13:36, 07 June 2021

      If it's anything like the last debacle it'll be shut for 9 months. Suits the RBWM as they want to see the road closed and lengthen journey to town for residents of Cox Green, Woodlands Park and the Waltham.

