    Woman’s body recovered from Boulters Lock by Thames Valley Police

    A woman’s body has been recovered from the River Thames in Boulters Lock.

    Emergency services  were on the scene this morning (Monday) at 7.15am and urged people to stay away from the area. 

    Formal identification is yet to take place and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. 

    Boulters Lock and Cookham Lock both remain closed to the public. 

    Thames Valley Police said: "Thames Valley Police was called to Boulters Lock in Maidenhead at 7.15am today (31/5) following a report of a woman’s body in the water.

    ”The deceased woman was recovered from the water. Formal identification is yet to take place.

    “The death is currently being treated as unexplained while officers work to establish the circumstances, as well as identify next of kin.

    ”Boulters Lock and Cookham Lock are both closed at this time, and a scene watch is in place.

    “We would politely ask that members of the public avoid the area.”

    Anyone with information would be asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference 359 of 31/5.

    Maidenhead

