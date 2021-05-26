Sign up for Maidenhead bikeathon in July

Cyclists of all ages and abilities are being invited to sign up for this year’s Rotary Bikeathon - offering three different routes to cater for every level of experience and fitness.

Cancelled last year due to lockdown, the annual Bikeathon returns on Sunday, July 11, and has a choice of 15, 35 and 62-mile routes which all start and finish at Maidenhead Office Park in Littlewick Green.

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead and any surplus from the day will be donated to Dementia Research UK. Participants are also welcome to obtain sponsorship for the charity, or their own good cause, if they wish.

Event organiser Rotarian Sean Egan said: “We’re delighted to be running the Bikeathon again after its enforced absence last year and we hope to welcome many individuals, families and clubs on the day.

“The Bikeathon is not a race but the three different routes cater for all ages and abilities, so whether you have just started cycling, are looking for a fun family event, are a regular cyclist or part of a club looking for your next challenge, we hope you will join us.”

The short ‘family’ route – which is mostly flat – and the medium route follow quiet country roads around the Walthams, Shurlock Row, Binfield and Winkfield Row. The long route heads over to Henley, Christmas Common, then back to Maidenhead via Sonning and Winkfield.

The roads will not be closed for the event but the routes will be clearly marked and there will be marshals stationed along the short ‘family’ route. Refreshment stations are located approximately half-way along each route. Medals will be awarded to all riders who complete the event.

Registration costs £15 for adults (aged 18 and over), £10 for 12-17-year-olds, and is free for children under 12.

Road, hybrid or mountain bikes are all suitable. Electric bikes, child seats and tag-alongs are all permitted. Please ensure bikes are roadworthy and all participants must wear a helmet. The whole event, including registration, takes place outdoors and any necessary Covid-19 precautions will be observed.

For more details about the event and to register please see www.maidenheadbikeathon.co.uk