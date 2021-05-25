Right-wing extremist jailed after police discover 'disturbing' material at Maidenhead home

A right-wing extremist from Maidenhead who was found with a bomb-making cook book and instructions on how to kill with knives has been jailed for four years.

Police arrested 52-year-old Nicholas Brock in September 2019 after a search of his home in Lancaster Road saw officers uncover extreme material.

Officers found documents stored on an external hard drive including a book which included instructions for the production of improvised explosive devices.

PDF files were also discovered which gave advice on how to kill and injure with knives.

Replica weapons discovered by officers at Brock's home (above)

During the search, officers found pieces of paper with instructions for the preparation of homemade bombs.

Brock’s bedroom was also covered in SS memorabilia in homage to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party and a framed Ku Klux Klan recognition certificate in his own name.

The far-right sympathiser was charged with three counts of possessing materials likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He stood trial in March at Kingston Crown Court and was found guilty of all charges.

Judge Peter Lodder QC told Brock he had displayed enthusiasm for a ‘repulsive and toxic ideology’ during a sentencing at Kingston Crown Court today.

He said: “It is clear from the wide range of other material found on your computer and your hard drive that you are a right-wing extremist.

“Your enthusiasm for this repulsive and toxic ideology is demonstrated by the graphic racist, Islamophobic and white supremacist iconography which you have stored and appear to share with others of similar views.”

Deactivated weapon's at Brock's home (above)

The court heard how Brock’s devotion to his extreme far-right ideology was displayed by the fact he had covered the whole of his upper body with tattoos associated with the Nazis.

A collection of deactivated weapons were also found in his house including a flare gun stored in the loft, the court heard.

Defending, Ed Butler told the court that there was no evidence to show Brock had any plans to secure any of the items listed in the files discovered on his hard drive.

He added that as a man in his 50s who walked with a stick and lived with his elderly mother, it was ‘fanciful’ to suggest he would engage in knife-to-knife combat.

Counter Terror detectives believe Brock was likely to have been self-radicalised, browsing online, buying items and downloading far-right materials to enhance his skewed views.

Detective chief superintendent Kath Barnes, of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, added: “Although it is likely Brock had extreme toxic views, these seem to have been enhanced over the last couple of years, leading to this investigation, his arrest and ultimately his imprisonment.

“Online grooming can happen to anyone. Vulnerable people can be drawn into a way of thinking by what they view and who they speak to online, and it can be difficult for loved ones to know what signs to spot or what to do."

Judge Lodder sentenced Brock to four years in prison with a further year to be served on licence.

Two thirds of the sentence must be served before he can be considered for release.