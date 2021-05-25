Police hear multiple reports of suspicious door-knocker in Maidenhead

Thames Valley Police is encouraging residents to be alert following multiple reports of suspicious men knocking on front doors in Maidenhead asking for ‘help’.

Several people have phoned the police or made reports on social media about a man who was knocking on front doors, between 6pm and 7pm in Shurlock Row.

Each reported that he looked upset and said: “I need help – I’ve lost my wallet. Your neighbour gave me a bottle of water and I need some food.”

After making enquiries the residents discovered that once one person was targeted, neighbours had not seen him and he did not call on them, as he said he had.

The man is described as possibly late 30s, wearing a dark jacket with the hood up and something like a grey blanket wrapped around his legs. He was riding a bike.

Another resident in Cannon Lane reported a similar incident. He said a man knocked on his door at 5:50am and said that he had lost his wallet. He spoke with a foreign accent.

The resident’s video doorbell recorded footage of the incident. The footage showed that before the stranger knocked, he had been looking into the caller’s car.

It seemed to the resident that the man only knocked when he realised the house had a video doorbell.

The man then left, heading north towards the A404 without stopping at the next-door neighbour’s address. The caller watched him get on a silver GT mountain bike.

The man is described as white, around 5’10’ – 6’ 2’, bald headed, wearing a green hood, a long sweatshirt which looked like a skirt, black trousers and black slip-on shoes, and carrying a black rucksack.

The police received another call from Pinebeams. The caller reported a suspicious man knocking on her door around 6am that morning.

Thames Valley Police is encouraging residents to call within ‘the golden hour’ immediately after they encounter suspicious behaviour, greatly increasing the chances of finding the individual.

Multiple reports containing bits and pieces of information help the police put together a ‘jigsaw’ of the crime or possible crime.