Disability supported swim sessions now on offer at Braywick Leisure Centre

A new programme of disability supported activity sessions have begun at Braywick Leisure Centre following the closure of a disability sports charity in Maidenhead.

Following the announcement of the closure of the SportsAble charity in March, the Braywick Road leisure centre's operator, Leisure Focus, and members of the charity collaborated to create the programme.

Disability supported swim sessions started this May and will run every Saturday between 3pm and 4:30pm. The dedicated sessions are designed to welcome members that require additional support with access to swimming.

The swim team for the sessions is made up of experienced staff and volunteers, and will be on poolside throughout.

Adrian Moorhouse, chair of trustees for Leisure Focus, said: "I am delighted that Leisure Focus has collaborated with SportsAble to start new disability supported activity sessions.

"Having a history in swimming and being a regular swimmer myself, I know the importance that swimming has on your mental and physical wellbeing. It is great that more of the local community will have the opportunity to swim regularly."

Following current COVID-19 safety guidelines, the sessions are pre-bookable in advance via the Leisure Focus app or website.

Anyone interested in booking onto a session should contact Leisure Focus at swimming@leisurefocus.org.uk