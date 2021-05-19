RBWM Property Company managing director leaves role

The managing director of the RBWM Property Company has left the firm 'for a new opportunity'.

Barbara Richardson worked in her role for nearly four years and was regularly seen at council meetings giving updates on various regeneration schemes happening across Maidenhead.

The RBWM Property Company is wholly owned by the Windsor and Maidenhead council and is responsible matters associated with regeneration in the borough.

Chairman Griff Marshalsay said that Ms Richardson would be 'missed' and wished her 'every success in her new role' at her next firm, Square Roots.

“After nearly four years as the managing director of RBWM Property Company Ltd, Barbara Richardson has decided to leave the organisation for a new opportunity at a new company called Square Roots," Mr Marshalsay said.

“RBWM Property Company Ltd manages all property, regeneration and development activities on behalf of its shareholder which includes a circa £3billion regeneration programme for the town of Maidenhead and a commercial investment portfolio of circa £60million.

“Barbara will be missed, but has built up a team of professional surveyors, who will continue to lead the regeneration programme, and look after the council’s assets. We wish Barbara every success in her new role.”