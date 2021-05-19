Council confirms no known cases of Indian variant in Windsor and Maidenhead

A public health consultant has confirmed there currently no known cases of the Indian coronavirus variant in Windsor and Maidenhead.

Figures show the COVID-19 mutation has been spreading rapidly in other parts of the UK.

Cases of the B.1.617.2 strain increased from 520 on May 5 to 1,313 on May 12 according to the latest data from Public Health England.

A meeting of the Royal Borough’s outbreak engagement board on Monday heard how no cases have been identified within the local authority but the situation is being monitored.

Anna Richardson, public health consultant for the council, said: : “In terms of the Indian variant I’m not aware of any cases within the Royal Borough.

“In terms of variants of concern across the South East we’ve had very low numbers compared to other parts of the country.

“We’re in regular contact with our colleagues at Public Health England who are monitoring this extremely closely.”

Ms Richardson added there is still not firm evidence the variant has any greater impact on the severity of the disease but the speed of growth was ‘concerning’.

Neighbouring local authority, Slough Borough Council, has confirmed it has identified cases of the Indian variant but said they were ‘very few in number’ and travel-related rather than community transmission.

A council spokesman added: “If we get any cases which are not travel related then with Public Health England we’ll do a risk assessment and surge testing may be required (we have a plan in place) or vaccination surge like in Bolton (working with NHS colleagues).

“There is a high level of surveillance going on to monitor the situation.”

Monday’s meeting of the outbreak engagement board in Windsor and Maidenhead also heard how no cases of COVID-19 were recorded among the over 60s age group in Windsor and Maidenhead between May 5 and May 11.

The number of patients being treated for coronavirus at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust remain low with three people occupying beds across the trust’s trio of hospitals as of May 11.