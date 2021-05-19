Maidenhead travel agent laments 'mixed messages' over foreign trips

A Maidenhead travel agent has accused the Government of providing ‘mixed messages’ to travellers as the country gets to grips with a traffic light system for people returning to the UK.

Coronavirus rules relaxed on Monday to allow foreign travel with countries across the globe placed on a Government list categorised into green, amber and red.

The number of destinations on the green list is small, however, as ministers remain wary of the Indian variant of COVID-19 and other risks.

Those arriving from an amber country must self-isolate at home for 10 days, while people from red countries will have to spend two weeks quarantine in a hotel.

Mark Pollard, who owns Tony Sheldon Travel in Brock Lane, said that he was disappointed when the list of countries on the green list were announced earlier this month, and called for more clarity from Government when it comes to messaging.

He added that the Department for Transport’s traffic lights system is not consistent with the advice being provided by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), also known as the Foreign Office.

The travel agent boss used Spain as an example by saying that the FCDO advises against ‘all but essential travel’ to the country, excluding the Canary Islands.

But the Government’s traffic lights system has Spain and all of its associated islands on the amber list, requiring travellers to quarantine upon return.

“We need more clarification, not a mixed message,” Mark added.

“The whole situation is very fast-moving. It is very difficult for the travel businesses to plan ahead, people are nervous about booking a holiday.”

Mark suggested that the Government should potentially look at scrapping the amber list altogether and just have a green and red list, as the amber one is ‘very confusing and goes against advice’.

He also said that he has not seen many people in Maidenhead visit him to book a trip, but hopes that his customers will be back.

“I have done very low numbers,” he said. “I am only in the shop a few mornings a week because I think generally people are nervous around travel; I think people are wary. As demand rises we will be open more hours.”

On the green list countries, he added: “Obviously the list is very restricted. There was so much build-up, and an anti-climax was an understatement.”

Speaking in the House of Commons today (Wednesday), Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded to Labour comments that there needed to be 'clarity' around travel to amber countries.

“You should not be going to an amber list country except for some extreme circumstance,” he said.

The Department for Transport has been contacted for comment.