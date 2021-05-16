Man hit on the head with glass bottle and robbed at Maidenhead fun fair

A witness appeal has been launched after a man was hit over the head twice - with a glass bottle and a 'black metal rod' at a funfair.

The robbery happened at around 7pm on Friday at the funfair being held at The Moor in Blackmoor Lane.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was stood next to a ride holding a handbag for a family member when he was approached by two men.

One of the men hit him over the head with a glass bottle and the other man hit him on the head with a black metal rod.

They stole the handbag the victim was holding as well as his gilet.

The handbag was black leather with gold studs on the front and the gilet was Moncler branded and navy coloured.

The victim sustained cuts and bruising to his head and face but did not require hospital treatment.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Maidenhead, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and are currently in custody.

Case investigator Harriet Driver, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“I also believe that some of this incident may have been captured on mobile phones, therefore I would ask anyone who has information relating to this to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210208405.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”