Missing Maidenhead boy found safe and well

12:01PM, Saturday 15 May 2021
A missing 16-year-old boy from Maidenhead has been found.
Police confirmed this morning that Byron Pearce has been found safe and well.
He had been missing since yesterday afternoon.
Thames Valley Police thanked Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue and members of the public for their help in finding Byron.
