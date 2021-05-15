SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sat, 15
12 °C
Sun, 16
13 °C
Mon, 17
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Missing Maidenhead boy found safe and well

    Thames Valley Police issue 219 fines during coronavirus lockdown

    A missing 16-year-old boy from Maidenhead has been found.

    Police confirmed this morning that Byron Pearce has been found safe and well.

    He had been missing since yesterday afternoon.

    Thames Valley Police thanked Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue and members of the public for their help in finding Byron.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved