Public notices: Order to close footbridge if Magnet redevelopment is approved

This week’s public notices feature a stopping up order for the footbridge which crosses St Cloud Way and notification of upcoming roadworks across Maidenhead.

Planning

An order has been made to close the footbridge which crosses St Cloud Way if planning permission is granted to redevelop the old Magnet Leisure Centre.

The Department for Transport has given notice of the ‘stopping up’ order for the overhead walkway which connects Hines Meadow Car Park to Holmanleaze.

The order will allow the footbridge to be closed if plans for hundreds of flats at the old leisure centre site are granted.

A petition has been launched by campaigners opposing the plans with concerns raised that the loss of the footbridge will reduce access to the town centre.

Anyone wishing to object to the stopping up order must email the Secretary of State at nationalcasework@dft.gov.uk or write to the National Transport Casework Team, Tynseside House, Skinnerburn Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE4 7AR by midnight on June 17.

Traffic

North Dean and West Dean will close for five days, 8am- 5pm from Monday, May 31. Traffic will be diverted via Ray Mill Road West and North Town Road. Work is being carried out by Volker Highways on behalf of City Fibre to install next-generation broadband across Maidenhead.

Monkey Island Lane will be partially closed overnight from the junction with Old Mill Lane in the eastern direction to a property known as Weir Bank Lodge. It runs 8pm to 6am from Tuesday, June 1 to Friday, June 4. There is no alternative diversion route available.

Spring Lane, Cookham Dean, will partially closed from 8am on Tuesday, June 1 to 5pm on Friday, June 4 so gasworks can be completed. A temporary closure order has been granted for part of Cannon Lane. The council has notified drivers the road will be shut between its junction with Highfield Lane and Bissley Drive from 10pm Saturday, to 6am the weekends of May 29-30 and June 5-6. The order is in place so a new steel bridge strike protector can be installed by Network Rail.

