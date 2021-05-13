Crime round-up: Repeat offenders steal dumper truck in Cookham

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts.

Maidenhead Central:

Sunday, May 9, 10.15am Simpson Close. Attempted shed break over last 2 days. Shed door damaged – no entry gained and nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210198092

Friday, May 7, 1.20pm Kidwells Close. Car tyres slashed. Ref. No. 43210195472

Saturday, May 8, 12.35pm St Luke’s Road. The owner has doorbell video footage of a man walking along the road trying car door handles, using a torch. The footage shows him searching both their and a neighbour’s car. Ref. No: 43210196987.

Monday, May 10, 2.35-4.20am Grenfell Place. An electric blue bike locked in a bike rack stolen. Ref. No: 43210200631

Riverside and Belmont: No crime to report.

Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:

Saturday, May 8 to Sunday, May 9, from 10.30pm Saturday to 11am Sunday, Pearce Drive. External hose attachment snapped off overnight. Ref. No: 43210198174

Monday, May 10, 3.50am, Clare Road. Owner reports video doorbell footage of a man on the drive trying the car door handles of two cars parked up. No entry gained and nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210200862

Wednesday, May 12, 7.10am Dean Lane, Cookham. House under renovation. Last week, someone attempted to break in but set off the alarm and made off, stealing a digger. Offenders have returned and this time entered possibly via a forced window and carried out a search stealing a dumper truck as they left. Ref. No: 43210203099

Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt: No crime to report.

Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park:

Friday, May 7, 2.45pm, Croxley Rise. Attempted burglary. Damage to front door lock. No entry gained and nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210195691

Sunday, May 9, 2.55pm Fairacre. Attempted burglary. Front door damaged. No entry gained and nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210198370

Sunday, May 9, 0.35am, Brunel Road. Someone threw a brick at a door causing damage. A man was seen running away. Ref. No: 43210197793

Oldfield, Bray and Holyport:

Friday, May 7, 9pm Farm, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport. The aggrieved reported suspicious activity last week. They have now found 3.5 gallon red plastic diesel drums have been stolen. These were used to steal red diesel from a neighbouring farm. Ref. No: 43210196303