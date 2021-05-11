Alexander Devine to hold first ‘in-person’ fundraising event since October

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice will be holding its first fundraising event of the year with an outdoor pop-up market this weekend.

The market will be open on Saturday from 10.30am to 4pm, and then on Sunday from 11am until 3pm.

Held outdoors to enable for better social distancing, the charity based in Snowball Hill will be selling a selection of new and used toys. There will also be craft stalls, a tombola and other games, as well as cakes and refreshments.

All proceeds from the market will go towards helping Alexander Devine provide specialist care and support to local children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and their families.

Star Wars fans will also be in for a treat thanks to charity costuming group, Joker Squad.

The group, a supporter of Alexander Devine, will have six different film characters making an appearance at the market on both days for photo opportunities.

It is the charity’s first ‘in-person’ fundraising event since October 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Nearly entirely reliant on donations and fundraising to run its children’s hospice service, the charity has seen its income significantly impacted by the cancellation of its usual fundraising events.

Fiona Devine, CEO and co-founder of Alexander Devine, said: "We are thrilled that we are able to be back out fundraising again and hope that our pop-up market will prove as popular as it has been before.

"A massive thank you also to our friends at Joker Squad for making an appearance and bringing extra fun and excitement to the event.

"The past year has been extremely challenging for charities like ours that rely so heavily on donations and fundraising.

"The families that we support have needed us more than ever but our usual means of raising the money we need has not been possible.

"Whilst easing of lockdown gives us hope that we can resume some activities, we expect it to remain a challenging time for us for the foreseeable future.”

Alexander Devine’s outdoor market can be found at: The Hub, Unit 15, Grove Park Business Estate, Waltham Road, Maidenhead, SL6 3LW.

For more information, visit www.alexanderdevine.org/events