Maidenhead driver caught four times over cocaine limit

A Maidenhead man has been banned from driving for one year and fined hundreds of pounds after he was caught driving whilst four times over the legal limit for cocaine.

Malik Khan, 32, of Australia Avenue, was convicted of one count of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Khan was found guilty of the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court and was disqualified from driving for a period of 12 months and fined £300.

He was pulled over as part of a routine stop by officers in Oaken Grove, Maidenhead, on May 30, 2020. Due to his behaviour at the time, a roadside drugs test was undertaken which gave a positive result for cocaine and he was arrested.

A blood sample was taken and Khan was found to have levels of benzoylecgonine in his blood of four times the legal limit. Benzoylecgonine is a breakdown product found in cocaine.

PC Luke Jenkins, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Khan was four times over the legal limit for cocaine, which is a staggering amount.

“He posed a significant risk to other road users and I am pleased that he has been disqualified from holding or applying for a driving license for 12 months.

“Driving whilst under the influence of drugs can severely impair reaction times and can have devastating consequences and we would urge drivers to think about the consequences of getting behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”