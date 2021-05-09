SITE INDEX

    Amazon Prime lorry crashes into Braywick Roundabout

    An Amazon Prime crashed into the middle of Braywick Roundabout yesterday.

    The heavy goods vehicle was pictured stuck on the grass verge shortly after 9.30am.

    Thames Valley Police closed the roundabout at 8.30pm last night so the vehicle could be retrieved.

    Maidenhead

