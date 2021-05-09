Amazon Prime lorry crashes into Braywick Roundabout

09:54AM, Sunday 09 May 2021
An Amazon Prime crashed into the middle of Braywick Roundabout yesterday.
The heavy goods vehicle was pictured stuck on the grass verge shortly after 9.30am.
Thames Valley Police closed the roundabout at 8.30pm last night so the vehicle could be retrieved.
⚠️ WARNING ROAD. CLOSED 20:30 hrs— TVP Maidenhead (@TVP_Maidenhead) May 8, 2021
From BRAYWICK ROUNDABOUT INTO MAIDENHEAD FOR 1 to 2 Hours
While a lorry is recovered from the inside of the roundabout .
Please use alternative routes
Thank you
#C9899 pic.twitter.com/1D6aMGgJIG
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police officers were called to Shoppenhangers Road at about 10.20pm following reports a 19-year-old had been attacked.
The candidates standing in the upcoming Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner election have outlined their priorities for policing in the region.
A section of the M4 will be closed in both directions between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend, Highways England has said.