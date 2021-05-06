Where to find out election results in Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough and South Bucks?

The Maidenhead Advertiser and the Slough and Windsor Express will be reporting on the election results throughout the weekend on our websites.

In normal times the count would take place tonight with results usually coming in before our readers wake up on Friday morning.

However, this year counting is being spread out to allow for social distancing.

The Slough Borough Council elections will be verified on Friday and counted on Saturday with results expected from around noon.

A total of 14 seats are up for grabs.

The parish council results and the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) votes will be counted on Monday.

In the Royal Borough results from the Windsor Neighbourhood Plan referendum and parish council vacancies will be counted on Friday with results from the PCC counted on Monday.

Bucks votes will be counted and announced on Saturday.