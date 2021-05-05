Crime round-up: Spate of expensive bike thefts

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Maidenhead Central:

Monday, April 26, before 6pm, Station Approach. Locked up bike in a bike rack stolen. A white, specialised Hardrock bike. Ref. No: 43210177639.

Thursday, April 29, 1am-7am in Court Road. Owner has had the hasp and staple forced from a rear garden gate and a padlock removed. Ref. No: 43210182176.

Thursday, April 29 at 3.15am in Craufurd Rise. The owners were at home and heard a loud bang followed by their car alarm sounding. The looked out and shouted as a man ran off towards a nearby car park. The police were called and attended immediately carrying out an area search.

The officers received a call from the control room that a resident had reported two men nearby acting in a suspicious manner. The police moved to that location and found two men hiding. One made off and was not located, the other resisted, but was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle. Ref: No. 43210181476.

While carrying out the area search they found another car with its driver’s window smashed. This has now been reported. The owner had a mobile warning that the car alarm had been activated, but the missed it until he woke up. On checking the car, the owner found their wallet had been stolen from the centre console and the bank cards had been used. Ref. No: 43210181558.

Thursday, April 29 at midnight - 6.05am in St Luke’s Road. Car entered by unknown means, passenger door left ajar, nothing stolen. Ref. 43210182625.

Riverside & Belmont: No crime to report.

Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:

Tuesday, April 27 from midnight to 5.30am in Church Road, Cookham Dean. House being refurbished. Attempt to force garage front doors – then successful attempt to force side door. Two bikes stolen; a valuable, Canyon Ultimate Disk Row bike and a Trek mountain bike. A chainsaw, a Stihl backpack leaf blower, two strimmers and a hedge trimmer were also stolen. Ref. No: 43210178193.

Tuesday, April 27 from 4.30am-6.30pm in Winter Hill Golf Club car park, Grange Lane, Cookham. Car rear quarter light smashed and rucksack stolen. Ref. No: 43210179321.

Thursday, April 29 at 4.05pm in Walgrove Road, White Waltham. Metal shed used to store a mobility scooter stolen from a driveway. Ref. No: 43210182686.

Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt:

Thursday-Friday, April 29-30 between 8pm on Thursday and 8pm on Friday in Westfield Road. Dark blue Mercedes GLC index HN ** YWF stolen from outside a house. Ref. No: 43210183511.

Thursday-Friday, April 29-30 in Westfield Road. Grey BMX M2 Competition index OY ** NWV stolen from outside a house. Ref. No: 43210183567.

Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park:

Monday, April 26 at 4.35am-5.05am in Bannard Road. Owner has doorbell footage of a man entering and searching their car – wallet & contents stolen. Ref. No: 43210177708.

Monday-Tuesday, April 26 -27, between 1.30pm on Monday to 8am on Tuesday in Courtlands. Locked up bike stolen from a communal bike shed. A metallic green, Transeo mountain bike. Ref. No: 43210178658.

Tuesday, April 27 at 2.10pm Wallingford Way. Building entered and searched – bike stolen. Ref. No: 43210178768.

Tuesday, April 27 in Shirley Road. The owner has video doorbell footage of a man walking along the road and then onto their drive. He looks into the cars under a carport, then walks away with a leaf blower and hedge trimmer. Ref. No: 43210179500.

Oldfield, Bray and Holyport:

Wednesday-Thursday, April 28-29, between 5pm on Wednesday and 3pm on Thursday in Hibbert Road. Attempted garage break – lock damaged – no entry gained and nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210183034.