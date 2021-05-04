Ross Kemp becomes Thames Hospice ambassador

Former EastEnders actor Ross Kemp has been announced as an official ambassador of a Maidenhead hospice.

Thames Hospice, in Windsor Road, said that it was 'absolutely thrilled' that Ross, 56, had taken on the role.

The documentary maker and actor lives nearby and is a keen supporter of the hospice, which moved to its new Maidenhead home in October 2020.

Debbie Raven, chief executive, said: “We are so honoured to have Ross on board as our hospice ambassador.

"His support makes an incredible difference; he brightens up so many lives and always injects a real buzz and excitement amongst our patients, staff and volunteers when he visits us.”

The hospice added that it has several fundraising events planned with Ross throughout this year. As an ambassador, he will raise awareness of Thames Hospice's work and encourage others to get involved in fundraising.

“I am very proud to become an ambassador for Thames Hospice. It’s a very special place with incredibly inspiring staff and volunteers. I am always moved by the positive atmosphere, compassionate care and love during my visits to the hospice," Ross said.

“Their work is fundamental in supporting local families through the most traumatic time and it is my pleasure to continue to raise awareness of this wonderful charity and get involved with their fundraising efforts.”