Public notices: Plans submitted for 149 flats in York Road

This week's public notices contain information on a planning application to build hundreds of new flats on the site of the former Desborough Bowling Club in Maidenhead.

Outline planning permission is being sought by developer Shanly Homes for the demolition of all existing buildings on the site in York Road – and the creation of a building comprising eight, seven and six storey blocks, with two four-storey linking elements.

This will provide 149 apartments, accompanied by 169 car parking spaces and 149 cycle spots, as well as access and landscaping.

Desborough Bowling Club moved out of its York Road venue to a new facility in Green Lane in May 2019.

Meanwhile, a developer has applied for some changes to an approved application for 26 apartments in Maidenhead town centre.

DG Maidenhead Holding Ltd wants to vary some of the conditions that were approved when the application for 70-72 High Street was given the green light on April 2.

Changes are sought for the flat layouts and other alterations to the buildings, as well as the inclusion of a sprinkler room.

Elsewhere, an application in Cookham Dean wants permission to complete a garage conversion and turn the area into habitable accommodation.

An application has been submitted for Grove Cottage, in Church Road, to build a single-storey front and rear extension to the garage, and link the extension with the main building following the demolition of an existing link wall.

Over in Cookham, a homeowner has applied for approval to construct one additional storey to their property, with a maximum height of 2.9 metres.

The alterations are for a property named Winterbourne, in Berries Road.

