Maidenhead crime round-up: Library trespassers eat stolen food on roof terrace

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

Central Maidenhead:

Monday-Thursday, April 19-22 at around 7am in Belmont Park Avenue. Shed broken into and two bikes stolen. Both black and purple, Carrera Vengeance ladies’ mountain bikes. Ref. No: 43210171465.

Wednesday, April 21 between midnight and 7.45am in Belmont Road. Car driver’s side window smashed and car searched but nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210167934.

Wednesday, April 21 from midnight until morning in Powney Road. Car window cracked in an attempt to break in. No entry gained and nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210168844.

Wednesday, April 21 at 3.20pm in St Marks Road. Car entered by unknown means, wallet and contents stolen. The bank cards have been used twice. Ref. No: 43210168869.

Wednesday-Saturday, April 21-24 between 5pm on Wednesday and 3.30pm on Saturday in Holmanleaze. Car entered and searched contents of wallet stolen. Ref. No: 43210173834.



Friday/Saturday April 24-25, between 5.30pm on Friday and 6am Saturday, at the Library, St Ives Road. Offenders gained entry possibly via a fire door from an upstairs terrace. They took food items from the cafe on the ground floor and left a trail of items leading up the stairs to the terrace, where it seems they sat eating and drinking the items. Ref. No: 43210174778

Saturday, April 24 at 3.30pm in Providence Place. Eggs thrown at a building. One of the windows was open and furniture was damaged. Ref. No: 43210173819.

Saturday, April 24 at 4.40pm in the High Street. A groups of youths were seen on the roof of Wilko causing damage and throwing items to the floor below. Ref. No: 43210173911.



Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green & Knowl Hill:

Wednesday/Thursday, April 21-22 between 7.30pm on Wednesday and 8.45am on Thursday. Osney Road. Car broken into. Ref. No: 43210169837.

Thursday, April 22 at 8.40am in Osney Road. Mazda stolen. Ref. No: 43210169752.

Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt:

Wednesday/Thursday, April 21-22 between10pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday in Whitechurch Close. One car on a driveway had its side window smashed and golf memorabilia stolen. A second car, which had been left unlocked, was searched and a drink carton stolen. Ref. No: 43210169902.

Saturday/Sunday, April 24-25 between 10pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday in Farm Road. Car entered and searched – loose change stolen. Ref. No: 43210175333.

Sunday, April 25 between midnight and 7am on St Margarets Road. Car entered and searched. Ref. No: 43210175614.



Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park:

Thursday, April 22 at 8.20pm in Endfield Place. The owners were at home and heard a loud bang from their garden. They went to investigate and found a large hole in their garden gate and could hear two or three youths running away. Ref. No: 43210171568.

Saturday, April 24 at 3.35pm also at Endfield Place. Again, the property owner heard a loud bang and went to investigate. A youth had entered at their rear garden and there was damage to the garden gate. The youth is described as white, 16-17 years old, short curly hair, large overweight build, wearing a black T-shirt with a large red triangle, black shorts and trainers. Ref. No: 43210173847.

Monday, April 26 at 3.25am in Shirley Road. Car entered and searched, cigarettes stolen. Repeat victim. Ref. No: 43210176004.



Oldfield, Bray & Holyport:

Tuesday/Wednesday, April 20-21 between 6pm on Tuesday and 6pm on Wednesday in Maidenhead Trade Park, Priors Way. A 40-yard royal blue skip containing scrap metal stolen. It would have needed a lift lorry to remove it. Ref. No: 43210170380.

Riverside & Belmont: No crime to report.