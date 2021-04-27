Maidenhead crime round-up: Library trespassers eat stolen food on roof terrace

05:16PM, Tuesday 27 April 2021
The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.
These reports come via neighbourhood alerts from the Maidenhead LPA (Local Police Area).
Central Maidenhead:
Monday-Thursday, April 19-22 at around 7am in Belmont Park Avenue. Shed broken into and two bikes stolen. Both black and purple, Carrera Vengeance ladies’ mountain bikes. Ref. No: 43210171465.
Wednesday, April 21 between midnight and 7.45am in Belmont Road. Car driver’s side window smashed and car searched but nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210167934.
Wednesday, April 21 from midnight until morning in Powney Road. Car window cracked in an attempt to break in. No entry gained and nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210168844.
Wednesday, April 21 at 3.20pm in St Marks Road. Car entered by unknown means, wallet and contents stolen. The bank cards have been used twice. Ref. No: 43210168869.
Wednesday-Saturday, April 21-24 between 5pm on Wednesday and 3.30pm on Saturday in Holmanleaze. Car entered and searched contents of wallet stolen. Ref. No: 43210173834.
Friday/Saturday April 24-25, between 5.30pm on Friday and 6am Saturday, at the Library, St Ives Road. Offenders gained entry possibly via a fire door from an upstairs terrace. They took food items from the cafe on the ground floor and left a trail of items leading up the stairs to the terrace, where it seems they sat eating and drinking the items. Ref. No: 43210174778
Saturday, April 24 at 3.30pm in Providence Place. Eggs thrown at a building. One of the windows was open and furniture was damaged. Ref. No: 43210173819.
Saturday, April 24 at 4.40pm in the High Street. A groups of youths were seen on the roof of Wilko causing damage and throwing items to the floor below. Ref. No: 43210173911.
Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green & Knowl Hill:
Wednesday/Thursday, April 21-22 between 7.30pm on Wednesday and 8.45am on Thursday. Osney Road. Car broken into. Ref. No: 43210169837.
Thursday, April 22 at 8.40am in Osney Road. Mazda stolen. Ref. No: 43210169752.
Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt:
Wednesday/Thursday, April 21-22 between10pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday in Whitechurch Close. One car on a driveway had its side window smashed and golf memorabilia stolen. A second car, which had been left unlocked, was searched and a drink carton stolen. Ref. No: 43210169902.
Saturday/Sunday, April 24-25 between 10pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday in Farm Road. Car entered and searched – loose change stolen. Ref. No: 43210175333.
Sunday, April 25 between midnight and 7am on St Margarets Road. Car entered and searched. Ref. No: 43210175614.
Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park:
Thursday, April 22 at 8.20pm in Endfield Place. The owners were at home and heard a loud bang from their garden. They went to investigate and found a large hole in their garden gate and could hear two or three youths running away. Ref. No: 43210171568.
Saturday, April 24 at 3.35pm also at Endfield Place. Again, the property owner heard a loud bang and went to investigate. A youth had entered at their rear garden and there was damage to the garden gate. The youth is described as white, 16-17 years old, short curly hair, large overweight build, wearing a black T-shirt with a large red triangle, black shorts and trainers. Ref. No: 43210173847.
Monday, April 26 at 3.25am in Shirley Road. Car entered and searched, cigarettes stolen. Repeat victim. Ref. No: 43210176004.
Oldfield, Bray & Holyport:
Tuesday/Wednesday, April 20-21 between 6pm on Tuesday and 6pm on Wednesday in Maidenhead Trade Park, Priors Way. A 40-yard royal blue skip containing scrap metal stolen. It would have needed a lift lorry to remove it. Ref. No: 43210170380.
Riverside & Belmont: No crime to report.
