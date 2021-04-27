Busy lambing season at Burchetts Green college

05:22PM, Tuesday 27 April 2021
A feeling of spring is in the air at a Burchetts Green college with the climax of the lambing season.
Teams at the Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) have been hard at work during April as hundreds of newborn lambs enter the world.
Lambing season started on April 11 and so far, a total of 267 lambs have been born from 138 ewes.
More are expected, though, with 195 ewes in total at the Hall Place college, on top of goats which have been giving birth to kids.
Christopher Beckwith, livestock manager at BCA, said that it has been a busy season at the college after the pandemic brought a stop to last year's efforts and restricted students helping with lambing.
And to help with the process, the college has installed livestock cameras to keep an eye on the animals while students are away from the college.
"We have been getting them [the students] very involved this time around," Christopher said. "If it was not for the students then we would not be here doing what we do.
"I think most people are happy to be back and cracking on, really.
"We have got 195 ewes in total that we are lambing, so there is a few more to go."
It's one of our favourite times of the year and undoubtedly the busiest for our Livestock and Agriculture teams. Lambing...Posted by BCA (Berkshire College of Agriculture) on Wednesday, April 21, 2021
