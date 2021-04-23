SITE INDEX

    Section of St Mark's Road closed due to overturned car

    Credit: Cllr Gurch Singh

    A section of St Mark’s Road has been closed due to an overturned car.

    The road has been shut between its junction with All Saints Avenue and Orchard Grove.

    More to follow.

    Maidenhead

