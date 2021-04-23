Section of St Mark's Road closed due to overturned car

11:03AM, Friday 23 April 2021
Credit: Cllr Gurch Singh
A section of St Mark’s Road has been closed due to an overturned car.
The road has been shut between its junction with All Saints Avenue and Orchard Grove.
More to follow.
ST MARKS ROAD CLOSED @RBWMsupport can we get some comms out to let residents know there is a vehicle overturned on the street @TVP_Maidenhead have advised me no serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/fE0xSE4DKd— Gurch Singh (@GurchS) April 23, 2021
