Maidenhead police front counter to no longer open on weekends

The front counter at Maidenhead Police Station will no longer be open at weekends following a consultation by Thames Valley Police (TVP).

The changes mean that the front counter will be open 8-4pm Monday to Friday. Before the coronavirus pandemic it was open seven days a week from 8am-10pm.

A consultation launched in January said that Thames Valley Police had to meet the changing needs of its diverse communities and to make 'necessary savings'.

Front counters at Amersham, Bicester, Bracknell, HQ South in Kidlington, and Witney will close as part of the changes.

The force said the changes will not affect police officer numbers nor the number of operational police bases.

It added: "Thames Valley Police is adapting to the different ways people now wish to make contact with us to ensure we continue to meet the changing needs of the diverse communities we serve.

"These changes do not affect police officer numbers nor the number of operational police bases so you will not experience any difference in the ongoing commitment we have to visible policing in our Thames Valley communities.

"There will continue to be good geographic coverage of front counters across the Thames Valley if you need to access one."

Slough's front counter will remain open seven days a week from 8am till 8pm - with a slight reduction in hours. Pre-pandemic it was open from 8am-10pm.

The changes will be implemented from August 31.