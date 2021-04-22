Maidenhead named as 'it town' by national paper

Maidenhead has made it on to a national newspaper's list of 21 fashionable 'it' towns in the UK for people to buy homes.

The Telegraph says that Maidenhead is within 'touching distance of the Chilterns' with an average house price of £502,628.

The paper compiled the list to showcase its choice of 2021's in-demand towns.

"The draw is countryside living and good schools," The Telegraph also adds as two other pull points for potential buyers in Maidenhead.

Nearby Little Marlow was also named on another Telegraph list of the best towns to move to outside of London, for less than £1million.

The paper praises the parish's popular outdoor swimming spots and its good connections with both Maidenhead and London.

To find out who else made the list alongside Maidenhead, click here to read The Telegraph's article.

Do you agree with Maidenhead being on this list? Let us know in the comments.