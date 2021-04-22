Windsor and Maidenhead's leisure centres get £280,000 boost

The Windsor and Maidenhead council has secured a grant of £280,000 to help it reopen its leisure facilities.

The funding came from the Government and Sport England’s National Leisure Recovery Fund.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the borough’s six centres, which are run by the operating company Leisure Focus, had been closed for a number of months.

Outdoor activities including outdoor gyms and sports opened on March 29, while indoor gyms and activities did not reopen until April 12.

The funding has gone towards essential maintenance and investment in new equipment - including gym equipment, a marquee, and additional cleaning equipment.

Councillor Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle), the council’s cabinet member for leisure services, said: “It has been a difficult year for our leisure centres, but this funding has helped significantly as they have reopened their doors.

“Leisure services play a vital role in helping our communities stay healthy and active and this has taken on added importance as we emerge from the pandemic.

“During the closure period, staff have worked incredibly hard in making improvements to the centres to welcome residents back, and the funding has been vital for this.

“Please come and enjoy the wide range of activities on offer at our centres.”

To make a booking at one of the centres, email bookings@leisurefocus.org.uk or book via the Leisure Focus app.

For more information visit www.leisurefocus.org.uk