Norden Farm launches new outdoor markets for May

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts is expanding its artisan fairs by launching new regular outdoor markets.

Held in the car park and open Linhay barns, the new markets will be open air and thus COVID-safe and compliant.

The new Saturday market will launch on May 1 and will take place every first and third Saturday of the month from 12-4pm.

On June 19 (also a Saturday) there will also be a night market from 6-9pm.

Stalls will be selling artisanal produce and hand-crafted goods.

Produce includes traditional Argentinian treats from Como en Casa, Cricketer’s Gin, fresh bread from Maidenhead-based micro bakery The Three Bees and free-range eggs from Challen’s Chicks.

Craft stalls include designer jewellery from Grant Forsythe, handmade dog collars by Urban Tails Pet Accessories, greetings cards and framed artwork from Katie Sarah and home accessories including cacti, flowers, baskets and birds from Nick’s Knits.

The markets will also feature live music when permitted while the Cafe Bar will be open serving food and drinks in the new outside seating area.

“A lot of people remember Norden Farm from when it was an actual farm, so having fresh farm produce like eggs for sale is a nice full circle," said Vander Borght of Norden Farm.

Nicole Hellyer is the owner of Urban Tails and 'can't wait' to get to the market.

"My main way of getting out and seeing people is through markets," she said."It's been hard to compete with online markets like Etsy - and with dog collars, people like to be there in person to try them out."

Rachel Tyrrell, director and co-founder of Cricketer’s Gin, said: "We're really excited, it's great that Norden Farm is doing a regular market, and that it's outdoors - I think a lot of people are still nervous about going inside.

"People are a lot more interested in supporting local businesses, so there's definitely a need for it."

Paula Barbenza, who runs Como en Casa, said:

"Last December (Norden Farm) organised a first outdoor market instead of their usual festive indoor market and the result couldn’t have been any better.

"The market was beautifully organised giving all of us plenty of space to social distance and keep safe whilst keeping a nice market feeling with live music.

"I do hope we get the same amazing support from the people from Maidenhead as the markets are vital to support small local businesses."

Norden Farm recently received a £146,000 grant from the Government.