'Neglected' Maidenhead alleyway could be renamed

A 'badly neglected' alleyway in Maidenhead hopes to improve its reputation by getting a new name.

The pathway, also known as the Alley, links Grenfell Road and Boyn Valley Road, which was an ex-council estate, and could be rebranded as Valley Walk depending on public consultation.

The Alley connects the residential estate to Maidenhead town centre and commuters use the pathway due to its close proximity to the railway station.

Council officers told Boyn Hill and St Mary ward councillors they thought the name was the most appropriate for the path, in recognition of the community living at the bottom of the hill in Boyn Valley Road.

St Mary's ward councillor Gurch Singh (Lib Dem) said: “This community in Boyn Valley Road has somewhat been forgotten for a number of years and I think this name that officers have come up with, Valley Walk, is a real nice little nod to that community.

“It’s almost like giving that place a little bit of an identity.”

Cllr Singh added the Alley has been 'badly neglected' over the years and there has been anti-social behaviour reported at the Alley and hopes this name change, as well as a proposed mural, will improve its reputation and make it welcoming.

As there are two alleyways in Grenfell Road, Cllr Singh said this has caused 'confusion' for people and emergency services.

A month-long consultation will be launched where residents can vote on the idea.