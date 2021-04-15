Request a speedwatch in Windsor or Maidenhead from Thames Valley Police

12:30PM, Thursday 15 April 2021
Direct requests to set up a community speedwatch can now be sent to a Thames Valley Police dedicated email.
PCSOs and Windsor and Maidenhead community wardens already have a list of roads they received before the lockdown and will start the speedwatches with those streets.
If you feel your road has a problem, let Thames Valley Police know – and highlight if there is a day of the week, time of day where the issue is worse, so that the force can target its response as accurately as possible.
The email address is RBWMCommunitySpeedwa@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A walker has hit out at Eton College’s ‘extreme’ decision to close Dorney Lake to the public until further notice.
A woman has died on the tracks near Burnham Railway Station, transport police have confirmed.