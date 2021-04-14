Missing Maidenhead man 'known to frequent London and Leeds'

Police have launched a public appeal to find a Maidenhead man who has gone missing.

Fatos Ahmeti, 18, was reported missing on Sunday, April 4 and Thames Valley Police is concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen at around 10am on this date at an address in Altwood Road, Maidenhead.

Fatos is described as being of Albanian heritage, around 5ft 9ins tall and with short black hair.

He is known to frequent London and Leeds as well as Maidenhead, police said.

Detective Sergeant Mohammed Rashid, of Maidenhead police station, said: "We want to hear from anyone who has seen Fatos or has any information on his whereabouts.

"He is from Maidenhead, but is also known to frequent London and Leeds as well.

"Anyone with information that will assist us should call 101, quoting the reference 43210141767."