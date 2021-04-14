SITE INDEX

    • Environmental health officers visiting homes near Magnet Leisure Centre over rat reports

    George Roberts

    Fly tip at the former site of the Magnet Leisure Centre, before it was cleaned up by the council this week.

    Environmental health officers are visiting properties near the former Magnet Leisure Centre after reports of rats in the area.

    After the Magnet Leisure Centre closed in September, the site’s bin store has been used as a dumping ground for fly-tippers.

    After rats were spotted by nearby residents, the council cleaned up the rubbish on Tuesday, and is looking into the potential vermin problem.

    The leisure centre remains empty while a planning application to demolish it and build flats in its place is considered by the council. 

    A Maidenhead and Windsor council spokesman said: “We are aware that fly-tipping has occurred on the former Magnet Leisure Centre site and residents have reported seeing rats in the area. The two issues may not necessarily be linked.

    “Our contractors removed the rubbish from the site yesterday (Tuesday, April 13) and cleaned the area.

    “Officers are investigating possible enforcement action against those who have fly-tipped. Work will also be taking place to secure the site against further fly-tipping.

    “Officers from Housing, Environmental Health and Trading Standards will be visiting the area, and residents, this week.”

