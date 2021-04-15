Crime round-up in Maidenhead: Drivers tear through crop field causing damage

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead and Windsor in the past week. If you have any information, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt:

Thursday/Friday, April 8-9, between Thursday 9am to Friday 1.30pm in Oldershaw Mews. Two nails were pushed into someone’s car tyre. This is an ongoing issue in that area and there have been several similar cases. Ref. No: 43210150465

Friday, April 9, 1.40pm in Havelock Road. Car passenger window smashed and a work bag containing a laptop stolen. Ref. No: 43210149146.

Friday, April 9, 4.10pm in Half Way Houses, Maidenhead Road. Index plate stolen from a car. Ref. No: 43210149414.

Friday, April 9, 3.25am in Courthouse Road. Van broken into and tools stolen. Ref. No: 432101512619.

Friday/Saturday, April 9-10, between 9pm Friday and 8am Saturday in Rivermead Court, Bridge Lane. A blue, chained up bike stolen. Ref. No: 43210150492.

Saturday/Sunday, April 10-11, between 3pm Saturday and 7.45am Sunday in Connaught Close. Wing mirror smashed from a car. Ref. No: 43210151474.

Saturday/Sunday, April 10-11, between Saturday 5pm and Sunday 9am in Marlow Road. Offenders broke through a hedge in a car and drove around farm fields causing damage to crops. Ref. No: 43210152523.

Sunday, April 11, 7am in Malvern Road. Wing mirror smashed from a car. Ref. No: 43210151563.

Sunday, April 11, 10.50pm in Blenheim Road. Brick thrown at window causing damage to the frame. Ref. No: 43210152375.



Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park:

Saturday, April 10, between 12am (midnight) and 9am in Boyn Hill Road. One of two cars on a driveway entered and searched – nothing stolen. Unsuccessful attempt to enter the other. Ref. No: 43210151732.

Maidenhead central:

Thursday-Tuesday, April 8-13 in Court Road. A Hayter Harrier 561 lawnmower stolen from a log store behind a garage. It was locked up with a bike lock. Ref. No: 43210155872

Wednesday, April 14, 10.55 am Howarth Road. Car left for repair had its catalytic converter stolen. Ref. No: 43210156523



Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green & Knowl Hill:

Saturday-Monday, April 10-12 in Church Road, Cookham Dean. Dumper truck stolen from site. Ref. No: 43210152949.

Riverside & Belmont: No crime to report.

Oldfield, Bray & Holyport: No crime to report.