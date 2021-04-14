Apply now to vote by post in May Windsor and Maidenhead local elections

The deadline for applying to vote by post for May elections in Windsor and Maidenhead is Tuesday, April 20 at 5pm.

This will allow people to vote by post for election events taking place on Thursday, May 6.

This date marks the elections for a police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley, a referendum on the Windsor Neighbourhood Plan and the parish and town council by-elections.

Elections to fill a vacancy in Cookham Parish Council and two vacancies in Eton Town Council will also take place on this date.

In addition, the deadline for applying to vote by proxy is Tuesday, April 27 at 5pm.

Applications for either can be downloaded from the Electoral Commission's website.

For more information on the Windsor Neighbourhood Plan, see the Royal Borough’s webpage.