Maidenhead's Bakedd cafe donates nearly £1,000 coffee sales to Manor Green School

An independent café has donated nearly £1,000 to a Maidenhead special educational needs school after reopening its outdoor seating for the first time in months yesterday.

To celebrate ‘outdoor seating day’ on Monday, Emre Yilmaz, the founder of Bakedd Artisan Café in High Street, decided to donate the money from every coffee sold that day to a good cause.

After a brilliant day of business, Bakedd raised £941.75 for Manor Green School. The money will help go towards replacing the school’s old soft play equipment.

In post on Facebook, the café thanked all of its customers for helping it raise so much money.

It said: “Shout out to our Bakedd friends. Some of you came back twice yesterday.

“Some of you bought extra coffee for your neighbours. What an amazing day we had yesterday. We would like to thank all our friends and customers who have contributed to this fantastic total.”