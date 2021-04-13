Get involved in next COVID-19 local outbreak meeting

Windsor and Maidenhead council is encouraging residents to submit questions for its next public COVID-19 outbreak meeting.

The date of the next Outbreak Engagement Board is next Monday, April 19. It will be live-streamed from 2.30pm on the RBWM YouTube channel.

Submit questions in advance by emailing the council’s democratic services team by 12pm on Friday, April 16. The email for democratic services is Democratic.Services@rbwm.gov.uk

To join the meeting, visit the council’s YouTube.

These meetings are recorded so they can be watched back any time. Members of the public will not be able to ask questions during the session.

The council has written an outbreak control plan, which will help manage any local outbreaks.

As national restrictions are lifted, sporadic cases are likely which will need local action to prevent spread. The plan builds on local knowledge and trusted partnerships.

See the council’s outbreak control plan for further information here.

If you think someone has COVID-19 in your workplace, school or other setting, contact the council Monday to Friday 9am-5pm on 01628 683820.

For urgent referrals on Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 5pm, email Env.Health@RBWM.gov.uk