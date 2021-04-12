More than 80 per cent of over 50s now vaccinated for COVID-19 in Windsor and Maidenhead

More than 80 per cent of people in Windsor and Maidenhead aged 50 and over have now had a COVID-19 vaccination.

Almost 95 per cent of over 80s have had the vaccine, while more than 90 per cent of residents over 65 are vaccinated. A quarter of the youngest age group have also had one.

Across the Royal Borough, Frimley NHS Health & Care has so far administered vaccines to:

• 94% - ages 80+

• 94% - 75 to 79

• 92% - 70 to 74

• 90% - 65 to 69

• 86% - 60 to 64

• 82% - 55 to 59

• 81% - 50 to 54

• 24% - 16 to 49

This time last week, just under half of all people in Windsor and Maidenhead were vaccinated.

Windsor and Maidenhead council would like to remind residents that it is still possible to catch COVID-19 after being vaccinated.

Although you will not end up in hospital, you could still infect others.

The borough has asked that residents resist hugging loved ones not in their household for this reason.

The vaccination programme is being run by the NHS, not the council. For Frimley NHS Health and Care's statistics see regional and national data on the NHS England website.

There are currently 29.7 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 in Windsor and Maidenhead, down from 58.1 in the past seven days.

The total number of cases as reported on April 10 by Berkshire Public Health is 8,394, with five new cases reported yesterday.

The rate is ‘wavering slightly’ but is expected to increase as lockdown eases. The statistics now include borough cases found via community and home testing.

Cases among the over 60s have ‘dramatically dropped’. The majority of new ones are now among school ages, due to schools now open, as well as working-age adults.

The Royal Borough's case rates are updated daily on the Berkshire Public Health website.

The weekly reports, updated on Wednesday evenings, showcase breakdowns per Royal Borough ward as well as transmission rates and vaccination figures per age group.