Maidenhead and Windsor Libraries now open for browsing

Maidenhead and Windsor libraries are open for browsing, study and PC use starting today (Monday April 12).

Depending on COVID-19 restrictions easing, Ascot Library should open next Monday on April 19, Dedworth, Cookham and Cox Green libraries should open the following week on April 26 and Datchet, Sunninghill, Boyn Grove, Eton Wick and Old Windsor libraries should open on Tuesday, May 4.

Council services support, bookable public PC’s and study sessions will be available at all libraries once they reopen.

Cashless council payments will be accepted at Maidenhead and Windsor libraries. You can also make online payments at all Royal Borough libraries.

The Royal Borough’s container library is due to reopen in June.

Weddings will also return from today as the Windsor Guildhall reopens to its busiest year on record.

Ceremonies are limited to 15 people and it is hoped this can be extended to 30 people from May 17. Masks must currently be worn by guests with social distancing.

