Yellow Queen Anne building in Broadway gets a 'refresh'

A historic building on Broadway has been garnering a lot of attention from passers-by as it undergoes a ‘substantial refresh’.

The distinctive yellow Queen Anne House is a Grade II Listed building set within the Conservation Area of Maidenhead town centre.

It is believed to date back to the 18th century when it was originally part of a farmhouse serving St Ives Place manor estate.

The interior still retains part of the original mouldings together with ornate fireplaces, period ceilings, and a stained-glass window.

The distinctive yellow façade of Queen Anne House is currently being fixed up by Bray-based building firm Skilled King Ltd.

The full extent of the work is yet to be revealed, though some work appears to be taking place on the staircase and the grand drawing room at the front of the building.

In 2002/2003 a modern addition was constructed, including an atrium and office accommodation to the rear.

The history of the building is somewhat unclear and the current owners, Maidenhead Managed Offices, are appealing to any historians in the area who may help in piecing together its history.

Though not obvious from the outside, Queen Anne House is connected underground via vaulted cellars to The Banking Hall, now the site of Romans estate agents.

The connected buildings comprise the whole corner of Queen Street and Broadway.

Maidenhead Managed Offices is also interested in the history of The Banking Hall, believed to have been built for Midland Bank in 1903.

The Portland or Ham stone entrance is reminiscent of many of Midland Bank’s significant buildings of the period.

Anyone with any valid information on the history of either of these historic buildings should contact Angela Coventry at enquiries@maidenheadmanagedoffices.co.uk