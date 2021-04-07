UPDATED: St Marks Crescent in Maidenhead closed following electrical fire

UPDATE 17:40: Firefighters say there has been 'substantive damage' to an underground electric substation following a fire in St Mark's Crescent, Maidenhead.

The substation caught fire 'quite badly', leading to the electric supply being cut off, leaving 40 homes with no power.

As an electrical fire, conventional firefighting using water hoses were not an option, so firefighters worked instead to prevent the spread by cutting off the electricity supply.

Maidenhead Fire Station was called to the scene at 2pm and were on the scene until 5.30pm. The road was cordoned off and the scene was attended by a police vehicle alongside the fire engine.

The road was also dug up to gain access to the substation and traffic is still being rerouted.

St Mark’s Crescent in Maidenhead is currently closed at the junction with Havelock Road because of an electrical fire outside a business.

Firefighters are on the scene and all vulnerable residents are being checked on.

Windsor and Maidenhead council is asking that residents seek alternative routes.

The fire has led to power being cut to residential properties in the area, causing a councillor (Cllr Gurch Singh) to be booted out of a council meeting taking place via Zoom.

Updates to follow.

Photo by Robert Gallon