Missing Maidenhead man found safe and well

10:22PM, Tuesday 06 April 2021
A man from Maidenhead who was reported missing has been found safe and well.
Mark Firth, 21, went missing yesterday (Monday) but was found earlier today (Tuesday), Thames Valley Police said.
The force thanked the public and media for sharing the appeal to find him.
